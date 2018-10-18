New
Pair of Port Alberni pot shops raided on legalization day
The owners of the Port Alberni Cannabis Club and Leaf Compassion Cannabis Dispensary have both been ticketed.
Two unlicensed dispensaries in Port Alberni were raided and their owners ticketed hours after cannabis was legalized across Canada.
The Port Alberni Cannabis Club and Leaf Compassion Cannabis Dispensary were raided at 11:15 a.m. and 2:10 p.m. respectively on Wednesday.
RCMP said an "undisclosed" amount of cannabis and products were seized from each store, neither of which have licenses under the new Cannabis Control and Licensing Act.
Under the new legislation, cannabis can only be legally sold through government-run stores or private licensed retailers.
The owners were ticketed for unlawful sale of cannabis.
