Port Alberni, B.C., ice rink remains closed after ammonia leak 11 days ago

A Port Alberni, B.C., recreation facility that experienced an ammonia leak at its ice rink on Nov. 3 is still closed to the public.

The leak at the Alberni Valley Multiplex set off a low-level alarm indicating ammonia levels of at least 25 parts per million.

Tim Pley, chief administrative officer of the Vancouver Island city, says after testing, a hairline crack was found in a weld on the rink's chiller unit which creates ice using ammonia as a cooling agent. That weld has since been repaired.

However, during pressure testing, a second crack was found in the same weld. The crack was not leaking, and has also been repaired.

"Every indication is that there was one weld that was inadequate, and it wasn't picked up at the factory during the pre-shipping testing," Pley told Gregor Craigie, host of CBC's On the Island.

The multiplex is home to the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, a B.C. Hockey League Junior A team. The hockey team has cancelled three games as a result of the leak.

Post-Fernie concerns

In fall 2017, an ammonia leak at an arena in the East Kootenay community of Fernie, B.C. killed three men. Pley says the tragedy has caused increased concern around chilling unit systems.

"The challenge we find ourselves in is that we're living in a post-Fernie world," Pley said.

"Regulators like Technical Safety B.C. have really stepped up their diligence on overseeing the operations of these kind of units. And it appears that we're still in that kind of grey zone of how far-reaching that diligence should be ... how careful we need to be."

Pley says this has led to Acuren Industries, engineers overseeing the Port Alberni facility, to disagree with Technical Safety B.C. and say the multiplex's chilling unit is safe, says Pley.

That report is currently under review. Pley says if the city is approved to reopen the rink, it will take six days to make ice.