Man dies after house fire in Port Alberni

A house fire in Port Alberni, B.C., claimed the life of one man early Monday, police have confirmed.

Officers were dispatched to a fire in the 4800-block of Ian Avenue just after midnight on Feb. 28, Port Alberni RCMP said, with fire crews already on site trying to douse the blaze.

Police said two residents in the house were able to get out with the help of two passersby before first responders arrived, but one of the residents later died at the scene.

"This is an absolutely tragic event that has ended in the worst way. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased," said Port Alberni RCMP Const. Richard Johns.

"We thank the passersby who helped the residents escape this fire."

At the current stage of investigation, police do not believe the fire was suspicious.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating the death.

The victim's name is not being released due to privacy concerns.