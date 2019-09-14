2 people dead, 3 seriously injured in bus rollover near Port Alberni, B.C.

Two people have died and three people are seriously injured following a bus rollover between Port Alberni and Bamfield on Vancouver Island, says the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Cpt. David Burneau with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) in Victoria said Saturday morning that two passengers died on scene and another three with serious or critical injuries were airlifted to hospital in Victoria.

The JRCC said B.C. Emergency Health Services called the centre just after 10 p.m. PT Friday.

Burneau said 40 people were believed to have been on the bus when it crashed on a gravel road near the Carmanah Main Junction, about 1.6 kilometres west of Francis Lake.

The other 35 passengers had no or mild injuries and were treated at a reception centre opened by the Bamfield Main road by the city of Port Alberni, he said.

Earlier reports said the two passengers who died were airlifted to hospital, but Burneau later said it was the seriously injured passengers who were.

The JRCC deployed two helicopters and a search and rescue aircraft from Canadian Forces Base Comox to airlift patients from the scene.

In a tweet, the Port Alberni Fire Department says it also responded to the crash, along with RCMP.

PAFD responding to a bus rollover between Port Alberni and Bamfield. Details are unclear at this moment. Resources from PAFD, BCEHS, 19 Wing and RCMP are all en route or on scene.

Any family members of those involved are asked to call RCMP at 250-724-8980 for more information.

The JRCC says it has no information on the cause of the crash.