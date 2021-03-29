Death of 20-year-old man in Port Alberni deemed a homicide
RCMP say the victim, found early March 27 with stab wounds in his chest, has been identified as a 20-year-old man from Port Alberni and Ahousaht.
Police appeal for witnesses after man found with stab wounds in chest early March 27
The death of a 20-year-old man from the Port Alberni and Ahousaht areas has been deemed a homicide by police.
The man was found on the sidewalk of the 3500-block of 4th Avenue, near the Port Alberni Friendship Centre, in the early hours of March 27 with stab wounds in his chest, Port Alberni RCMP said. He was declared dead at the scene.
Police have not released the victim's name.
"We have finished processing the crime scene but we are still asking the public for their assistance. If anyone was in the area at approximately 6:30 a.m. on March 27 or may have witnessed this incident, please call us," said RCMP Sgt. Clayton Wiebe.
Police say there is no risk to the public.