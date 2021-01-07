Popular West Vancouver hiking trail closed after landslide damage

West Vancouver Police are warning a portion of the Capilano Pacific Trail near Moyne Drive is closed to the public after a part of the trail gave way due to a landslide.

Police were called to the area on Wednesday around 1 p.m. PT.

West Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Constable Kevin Goodmurphy estimated that about 30 feet or 9 metres of the trail section slid down toward the Capilano River.

He said below that, there was an even larger slide, which became wider down the slope and closer to the river.

Witness watched trail slide away

Goodmurphy said no one was hurt, but one person narrowly missed getting caught up in the landslide.

District of West Vancouver staff were notified at about 1 p.m. PT of a landslide on the Capilano Pacific Trail on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. (West Vancouver Police Department)

"We spoke to a witness who actually made the initial call, who said they just passed that point, heard some rumbling behind them, turned around and watched the trail essentially disappearing," he said.

He said an RCMP integrated helicopter was used to conduct an aerial search for anyone in distress.

"Officers just made sure that the trail was closed down on either end of the slide. We did get parks people as well as district engineers to the site."

After heavy rainfall and winds overnight, a portion of the Capilano Trail gave way. (West Vancouver Police Department)

The District of West Vancouver said the trail is well-used by hikers. It is hoping that people heed warnings to stay off the trail because the slope is still deemed unstable and hazardous.

Fencing has been put in place to block the trail in both directions as engineers and district staff assess the area and investigate what caused the landslide.

Trail just recently reopened

District spokesperson Donna Powers said there was a much smaller slide at the same location in December 2019. That time it was roped off to allow trail users to bypass the gap, but this damage is more extensive.

The trail was only recently reopened on December 16, 2020 after it was repaired.

"It's not clear if the repair failed or if the slope failed further down from the repaired area," explained Powers.

She said it's important that people respect the barriers and the trail closure.

"It's important to acknowledge that these trails are on steep mountainous terrain and there's been a lot of rain lately."