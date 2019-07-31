Popular Punjabi singer says he was punched following Vancouver concert

A popular Punjabi singer says he was punched following a concert at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver.

Guru Randhawa, a singer-songwriter from Gurdaspur, India, was in B.C. for the ninth and final stop on a North American tour.

Randhawa's Instagram lists over 10.5-million followers, and he's featured in songs on YouTube, with hundreds of millions of views.

Posts to the artist's social media pages attributed to his management team say Randhawa had asked a man not to come on stage while performing. It goes on to say the man repeatedly tried to come on stage, and when the concert was over, punched Randhawa as the singer was leaving the stage.

The post says: "Guru is home now feeling safe in India," raising some concerns he'll be less likely to perform in Vancouver again.

'It's a big blow'

There has been an outpouring of support for Randhawa on social media. The Instagram post on the incident is already one of his most-liked posts in recent months.

Amandip Panesar, a local DJ ,says the alleged incident is bad for fans and for Punjabi culture.

"I don't think there is a Punjabi wedding or function that his music doesn't get played," said Panesar, who performs under the name DJ Reminsce. "We do have a huge Punjabi community outside of India that resides in B.C., so it's a big blow."

Panesar doesn't believe Randhawa will want to come back to B.C. in the short-term with the memory of the alleged attack still fresh but isn't discounting a return in the future.

"Time will heal and if the right security protocols are negotiated, and the price is right, I don't know why he wouldn't want to come back. It's a business for him at the end of the day."

Charges unlikely

Const. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department confirmed it received a call around 10 p.m. July 28, for a report of an assault.

However, after talking with Randhawa, police say it became apparent that he didn't want to participate in the investigation.

With no victim in the country, police consider the case concluded.

"Victims of crime have different reasons for wanting to be involved in investigations or choosing not to be involved in investigations," said Addison. "In this case, it was this victim's prerogative not to participate in the investigation and we respect that."

Investigators did say they are still working to identify the alleged attacker for "intelligence purposes."