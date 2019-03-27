Popular campsites added to B.C. Parks reservation service

Campers will soon be able to reserve sites at Joffre Lakes and Tweedsmuir South provincial parks.

The popular camping destinations are joining the B.C. Parks Discover Camping online and telephone reservation service.

Starting April 2 at 7 a.m., 26 backcountry tent pads at Joffre Lakes and 24 vehicle-accessible campsites at Tweedsmuir South will be reservable through the Discover Camping service.

According to B.C. Parks, there are two campgrounds on the southern portion of Tweedsmuir Provincial Park, which is located 400 kilometres west of Williams Lake.

It says the park is a big draw for people looking to fish, hike, canoe or ride horses on nearby trails.

Meanwhile, Joffre Lakes Provincial Park can be found 35 kilometres east of Pemberton, and B.C. Parks says camping is only allowed on the upper lake campground, which comes after a challenging 5.5 kilometre hike with an elevation gain of 400 metres.

B.C. Parks says there has been a significant spike in people using the Joffre Lakes trail in recent years, which now takes in upwards of 170,000 visitors every year.

It says the reservations are part of a long term approach to manage recreational use in a sustainable way.

B.C. Parks has employed several strategies over the years to limit traffic at Joffre Lakes, including banning dogs in May 2018 and several social media campaigns, reminding people that parking on the highway is illegal.