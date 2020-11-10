Abbotsford police look for suspects who allegedly stole poppy donation boxes

Abbotsford Police are asking for help in identifying up to two suspects who allegedly stole poppy donation boxes from a hotel lobby and a gas station earlier this week.

Police said in a written statement a suspect entered the Sandman Hotel located at 32720 Simon Avenue around 4 p.m. PT on Nov. 7 and stole the box and its entire contents from the front service desk area.

The next day on Nov. 8 at 8:15 pm, a suspect entered an Esso gas station located at 2335 Clearbrook Road and stole a poppy donation box from the front cashier counter.

It is not known if this is the same suspect involved in the two separate incidents.

"This behaviour is abhorrent," Abbotsford Police Sgt Judy Bird said in the statement.

"The money raised from donations provides direct assistance for our veterans in financial distress, as well as funding for medical equipment, medical research, home services, long term care facilities and many other purposes. These actions this suspect is disgraceful."

The suspect in the first incident at the hotel is described as a white male, between 30 and 35 years old, five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a tan baggy jackets and dark coloured jeans and a dark baseball hat.

The suspect in the second incident at the gas station is described as a white man, in his 30s, five feet nine inches tall with a medium build. Police say he was wearing a black jacket, white hoodie and a dark baseball hat.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact AbbyPD at 604-859-5225 or to text the department at 22973 (abbypd).