Smoky skies linger across much of B.C. but weekend rain could help clear air, forecaster says

Smoke is continuing to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility through northeastern and central B.C., extending into southern regions, Environment Canada says.

But a shift in weather patterns throughout the day is expected to improve conditions.

Smoke had also started spreading to the Whistler, Howe Sound and Sunshine Coast areas, causing variable but hazy conditions, the weather agency said Thursday.

It said smoke impacts might be worse at higher elevations in the Okanagan, but rain could provide some relief.

In Kelowna, showers and thunderstorms are expected on Saturday and Sunday, with daytime temperature highs dropping slightly from 30 C on Friday to 28 C over the weekend.

Wildfire smoke blankets the Okanagan Lake shore in downtown Kelowna, B.C., on Wednesday. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

Environment Canada's air quality statement says wildfire smoke is hazardous to health even at low concentrations, and it urges children, the elderly and people with lung conditions to avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

'Aggressive fire behaviour' in some areas

The B.C. Wildfire Service said it's seeing reduced fire behaviour across much of the North Peace area in the province's northeast.

Some areas continue to have "aggressive fire behaviour," but smoke is expected to dissipate in the coming days, it said on Twitter.

The service's website lists 69 active wildfires in the province.

Over 600 personnel are currently responding to wildfires within the North Peace Complex. The #BCWildfire IMT that has been managing this complex over the past two week will officially handover command to a new IMT this evening.

The Peace River Regional District lifted an evacuation order for 850 properties in rural areas north of Fort St. John on Thursday night, but residents remain on alert to leave again on short notice.

An evacuation order remains in effect for the settlements of Buick Creek, Murdale and Mile 70 north of the city, where the 215-square-kilometre Stoddart Creek wildfire is burning about 25 kilometres away.

Above-normal temperatures, combined with drought conditions across most of the province, is increasing the potential for wildfires, the B.C. government said in a news release Friday.

"People should be prepared for wildfire and heat, have an emergency plan and stay informed as conditions change," it said.

"Since April 1, more than 220 wildfires have burned more than 135,000 hectares [1,350 square kilometres], largely within the Prince George Fire Centre. Of these fires, 85 per cent were human caused and were preventable."

Fire bans across province

Large open burning was banned across the province on Thursday to prevent human-caused wildfires.

In addition, starting at noon Friday, all open fires, including campfires, will be prohibited throughout the Prince George Fire Centre. The area spans much of northeastern B.C., including Fort St. John, and is where all four out-of-control wildfires in the province are located.

The service says campfires elsewhere in the province have to be confined to 50 centimetres in height and diameter, with water kept on hand to douse flames if necessary.

The province is also warning that a return of seasonal spring conditions will increase the potential for lightning-caused fires. The B.C. Wildfire Service says it is closely monitoring the changing conditions.