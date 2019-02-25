Polls close in high-stakes Burnaby South byelection

​Polls have closed in the Burnaby South byelection that will determine whether NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will win a seat in the House of Commons.

The high-stakes race in Burnaby South is one of three byelections being held months before campaigning is set to start in the federal election later this year.

Singh became NDP leader in 2017, but a win in the Vancouver-area riding would give him his first chance to lead his party from within the house.

Singh is up against Liberal candidate Richard T. Lee, a former B.C. MLA, and Conservative candidate, Jay Shin, a lawyer and newcomer to politics.

The Liberals, who usually put up a strong showing in Burnaby, faced challenges in the campaign.

Their first candidate, Karen Wang, resigned after pointing out Singh's ethnicity online.

In recent weeks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been besieged by allegations his office pressured then Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould to intervene in a criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

The NDP has struggled since Singh became leader in 2017. The party now sits at 14 per cent nationally, 11 per cent in Quebec and 16 per cent in B.C., according to CBC's poll tracker.

The NDP are also facing a test in the Montreal-area riding of Outremont, which was vacated by the party's former leader, Thomas Mulcair.

A third byelection is also taking place in York-Simcoe, Ont.