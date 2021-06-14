B.C. teen helps beautify Penticton hospital with pollinator garden

A 18-year-old high school student in Kaleden, B.C., is using his knowledge and passion for bees to help beautify the Penticton Regional Hospital.

Ben Davidson said he created a pollinator garden at the hospital with the hopes of attracting more bees, butterflies and birds. He said with money received from the Rising Youth Grant — a federal fund dispersed to youth who use their skills to create community projects — he approached the hospital with the idea to make a garden for pollinators.

"When I won the grant money ... I was looking for an area to put the money toward and to build the garden," Davidson said on the CBC's Radio West. "I ended up reaching out to the hospital on a whim and they totally wanted to have a garden there."

He said his passion for honey beekeeping started at the age of 15 when he signed up for the Duke of Edinburgh Award — an international self-development program for students aged 14 to 25.

After two years of working with a local beekeeper, Davidson started his own hives.

"Through honey beekeeping, I've been able to have an impact that I haven't had with other jobs," he said. "When I go to an orchard or something like that, and you know that the bees are responsible for the fruit production in that area, it's rewarding."

Davidson says his favourite part of beekeeping is cracking the hive open and having the smell of honey waft into your nose. (Ben Davidson/Submitted)

The pollinator garden at the hospital is filled with a variety of different plants, he said, and different species of pollinators will be able to find the food sources they need throughout the entire season.

"What's important for pollinator gardens is that you have plants that serve different pollinators," Davidson said, "It was important to have different colours of plants ... to have certain types of plants with pollen ... and it was also very important to have a consistency of plumage."

This is the last summer Davidson will be at home before he heads off to university in Vancouver, but Davidson says he plans on retaining beekeeping as a "large part of [his] life."

LISTEN | Ben Davidson talks about new pollinator garden at the Penticton Regional Hospital on Radio West: