We asked B.C.'s political leaders what 2020 holds. Here's what they said

As the dawn of a new decade approaches, B.C.'s political leaders took time to reflect on their plans for their respective parties and the future of their province.

Here's what they said:

Premier John Horgan, NDP

While balancing the budget in February is B.C. Premier John Horgan's top priority in the coming year, he also took time to address affordability in the province.

"We still lead the country in jobs, [we have the] lowest unemployment rates, triple-A credit rating, the only province in the country to have a balanced budget, a growth rate higher than anyone else, wages going up which is a good thing. So we've got a lot of positive foundational data but data doesn't matter if you can't put food on the table or your rent's too high," Horgan said.

"So we continue to try and find ways to reduce costs for people."

Read the full interview with Premier John Horgan:

Andrew Weaver, B.C. Green Party

While the B.C. Green Party leader is stepping down in January, Weaver says the party is set up to continue on a good trajectory.

"We've got a very well organized standard. That wasn't there when I started," Weaver said. "And so I feel comfortable just moving on into the sunset and into more of an advisory role perhaps."

Weaver says he foresees the party moving beyond its traditional environmental initiatives.

"The Greens are really focused on triple bottom line accounting that is social, environmental, and fiscal sustainability — not just one or the other," he said.

"We tried to be that party that focuses on all three. And I think ... our success will be judged by [that measure] as we move forward."

Read the full interview with Andrew Weaver:

Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Liberals

The B.C. Liberal leader doesn't know if there will be a provincial election in 2020 — that will depend on Premier John Horgan and, to a lesser extent, whoever replaces Andrew Weaver as head of the B.C. Greens — but he knows what he'll be running on.

"The NDP affordability agenda has been a failure," he said.

"The cost of housing is no better than it was. Auto insurance is more expensive. Costs are rising. People are losing their jobs and this is not working out the way it is supposed to."

Wilkinson is optimistic about a B.C. Liberal return to power.

"I've been all over the province in the last two weeks. Everywhere I go people are enthusiastic and say, 'Let's get out there and beat the NDP.'"

Read the full interview with Andrew Wilkinson: