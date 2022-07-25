2 suspects charged in Whistler Village shooting that left 2 dead

Police say two men have been charged in connection with a shooting at the mountain resort of Whistler, B.C., on Sunday afternoon that left two dead.

Gursimran Sahota, 24, and Tanvir Khakh, 20, both from Surrey, have been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the shooting at the Sundial Hotel, police said Monday.

On Sunday, Sea to Sky RCMP said officers were on patrol when a report came in just after noon of shots fired.

Police say they found one man dead and the other in distress. Efforts were made to save the man's life, but he was later declared dead in hospital.

In a statement Sunday night, Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) Sgt. Timothy Pierotti identified the victims as Satindera Gill and Meninder Dhaliwal, saying both were known to police.

"This is believed to have been a targeted shooting in relation to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict," he said.

In a news conference Monday, police said five suspects were arrested on Sunday, but only two have been charged. The extent of the involvement of the other is still being investigated.

IHIT has taken over the investigation, with help from British Columbia's anti-gang agency, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, and others.

Burning vehicle associated with shooting

According to IHIT, investigators worked with the RCMP to locate the suspects' vehicle along Highway 99 shortly after the shooting and make arrests.

In an earlier statement, IHIT said that a burning vehicle discovered on Blueberry Drive in Whistler, about a five-minute drive from the hotel, was also believed to be associated with the shooting.

"This act was outrageous and a shock to the visitors and community of Whistler," said IHIT Sgt. David Lee.

"These results are thanks to the real-time information provided and the quick actions of the first responders."

Homicide investigators worked rapidly with Sea-to-Sky RCMP and collected crucial evidence with the assistance of the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS), quickly leading to suspects being located and apprehended on the Sea-to-Sky Highway.

HIIT says it is still investigating to see if anyone else might have been involved and is asking anyone who was in the area, or any associates of Gill or Dhaliwal, to come forward and contact its information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).