Police watchdog questions Crown transparency in decision not to charge B.C. Mountie for 2018 shooting

The director of B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office says Crown prosecutors are not telling the public the full story in their decision not to charge an RCMP officer who shot a suspected drunk driver four times.

On Friday, the B.C. Prosecution Service announced that it would not approve charges against the Mountie who seriously injured the suspect in Grand Forks — in B.C.'s West Kootenay region, near the Canada-U.S. border — on May 10, 2018. Prosecutors also released a nine-page "clear statement" outlining the case.

The statement says that if the case went to court, the officer involved would likely argue that he fired out of self-preservation, and Crown felt the evidence was too inconclusive to rule out that possibility.

But in an unusual response to the Crown's decision , Ron MacDonald, the IIO's chief civil director, questioned how the evidence was framed.

"The clear statement does not transparently outline for the public important evidence the IIO presented on these issues," MacDonald said.

At issue is a "shaky and out of focus" cellphone video taken by a witness to the shooting, who was standing about 20 metres away from the action, according to the clear statement.

Neither the officers involved in the shooting nor the suspect have been named by Crown or the IIO.

Officer may have been at risk of 'grievous bodily harm'

The prosecution's clear statement explains that at the time of the shooting, the suspect had been fleeing police after he was pulled over because of reports of erratic driving.

Three officers then used their vehicles to box in his pickup truck in an attempt to stop him, but he repeatedly rammed them with his truck.

A fourth officer arrived and parked his vehicle nose-to-nose with the suspect's truck, then got out of his cruiser to make the arrest, the statement says.

That's when the suspect began accelerating, and the officer started shooting.

"The Crown is unable to rule out the possibility that the SO [subject officer] was at risk of being hit by his own vehicle and suffering grievous bodily harm as a result, or that the SO reasonably believed such a risk existed," the clear statement says.

A photo from the scene of the 2018 shooting shows the suspect's pickup truck boxed in by RCMP vehicles. (Bob Keating/CBC)

What's still unknown, the Crown says, is where exactly the officer was standing when the suspect began accelerating.

That's where the witness video comes in.

According to the clear statement, the video "does not clearly show the exact location of the SO in relation to the suspect's vehicle and his own police vehicle," and was ultimately "unhelpful" in determining the actual danger to the officer.

The IIO's response counters that the video had been analyzed by an expert, and investigators found it relevant to determining whether the officer "had in fact moved out of danger, and then moved back toward the [suspect's] vehicle as it moved forward, at which time SO discharged his firearm."

It goes on to say that the video "challenges other evidence received about the SO's location, and whether SO had objective grounds to fear for his life and safety or took advantage of a reasonable alternate means of escape."

According to the Crown's clear statement, the IIO had recommended considering charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm with intent and reckless discharge of a firearm.

The clear statement also quotes civilian witnesses who said they felt the suspect was a danger to police and the public. It describes the suspect as someone with a "history of anti-police behaviour" who presented as "a volatile, aggressive person who had not listened to police commands and used his vehicle as a weapon."

The suspect was shot in the shoulder and torso, but recovered. He was eventually charged with assault with a weapon, impaired and dangerous driving, and flight from police, according to the Crown.