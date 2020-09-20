Police watchdog launches probe after missing Vancouver man dies of gunshot wound in Ontario

Ontario's police watchdog says it's investigating the death of a 24-year-old Vancouver man in northwestern Ontario.



The Special Investigations Unit says provincial police began a missing person's investigation on Sept. 12 after finding an abandoned car parked by tracks near Dryden, Ont.



The car was traced to a man the OPP eventually identified as Nazariy Geletiy of Vancouver.



The SIU says officers found Geletiy in a wooded area near Machin, Ont, on Saturday, at which point an interaction took place and he sustained a gunshot wound.

The SIU said in a written statement that Geletiy was in possession of a firearm. He was taken by OPP helicopter to a hospital in Dryden, and then transferred to a hospital in Thunder Bay, where he died.

The statement said "at this time, investigators do not believe any officer discharged a firearm during the interaction."



The SIU investigates all incidents involving police in which someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.