British Columbia

Police watchdog investigates man's in-custody death

The Independent Investigations Office said in a statement the deceased man was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday and efforts to revive him failed.

Man was arrested about 24 hours before dying, RCMP and IIO say

B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office is looking into an in-custody death in Coquitlam, the agency said in a statement. (Independent Investigations Office of B.C.)

The province's police watchdog is investigating a man's death while in custody in Coquitlam.

The Independent Investigations Office said in a statement that the deceased man was found unresponsive in his cell at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Medical help was provided and paramedics and firefighters attended, but to no avail.

Coquitlam RCMP, in a statement of their own, said the man was arrested Monday morning in Coquitlam. 

Officers detained him at 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Thompson and Harrison avenues, a residential area in the Burquitlam area.

Police said they were called to a house where the man was allegedly outside causing a disturbance. The IIO said he was reportedly arrested without incident.

Mounties said the man was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The IIO is investigating whether police actions are linked to the man's death.

