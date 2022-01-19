Police watchdog investigates man's in-custody death

The province's police watchdog is investigating a man's death while in custody in Coquitlam.

The Independent Investigations Office said in a statement that the deceased man was found unresponsive in his cell at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Medical help was provided and paramedics and firefighters attended, but to no avail.

Coquitlam RCMP, in a statement of their own, said the man was arrested Monday morning in Coquitlam.

Officers detained him at 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Thompson and Harrison avenues, a residential area in the Burquitlam area.

Police said they were called to a house where the man was allegedly outside causing a disturbance. The IIO said he was reportedly arrested without incident.

Mounties said the man was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The IIO is investigating whether police actions are linked to the man's death.