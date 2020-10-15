Police-involved death of Nass Valley, B.C., man prompts watchdog investigation

The in-custody death of a man involved in a violent assault in the northwestern B.C. community of New Aiyansh is now the focus of an independent investigation looking into whether police played a role in his death.

In a statement Thursday, the B.C. RCMP said it has asked the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. to investigate an Oct. 13 incident between two men who knew each other, according to an RCMP statement.

Just before 8 p.m. PT on that day, Nass Valley RCMP were called to the 4300-block of Monroe Street in New Aiyansh for a report that a man had stabbed someone.

Man harms himself before arrest

By the time police arrived at the scene, the victim had already been taken to hospital, and neighbours were trying to calm the suspect, the statement said.

As officers tried to take the man into custody, he allegedly used his weapon on himself, it said.

One of the officers then used a stun gun to subdue him, but the suspect continued to struggle, RCMP said.

When there was no ambulance available, officers with the help of several bystanders, managed to get him into a police vehicle for transport to a local clinic where the man died.

RCMP said the IIO B.C. is now investigating to determine whether police actions are linked to the man's death, and no further information will be release.

New Aiyansh is one of four Nisga'a communities in the Nass Valley area, located 97 kilometres northwest of Terrace and is home to approximately 1,800 residents.