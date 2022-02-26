Police warn public after teen sexually assaulted in North Vancouver park
North Vancouver RCMP say a teenage girl was walking along a trail in Trillium Park on Feb. 11 when a man approached her and groped her.
Assault took place on the evening of Feb. 11 in Seymour Heights neighbourhood
Police are asking the public to be vigilant after a young girl was sexually assaulted earlier this month in a North Vancouver park.
North Vancouver RCMP say a teenage girl under the age of 18 was walking along a trail near a bridge in Trillium Park near Seymour Heights Elementary School around 5:30 p.m. PT on Feb. 11.
A man approached her and groped her, and according to police, she fought him off and fled.
The man is described as:
- Caucasian.
- 5'8" tall.
- In his 40's.
- Greying hair.
- Brown eyes.
- Slim build.
- Wearing blue jeans, a black baseball cap, dark blue track jacket and blue face mask.
Police say the man was walking with a small, white dog that was off leash.
Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.