Police warn public after teen sexually assaulted in North Vancouver park

North Vancouver RCMP say a teenage girl was walking along a trail in Trillium Park on Feb. 11 when a man approached her and groped her.

Assault took place on the evening of Feb. 11 in Seymour Heights neighbourhood

Police are warning the public after a sexual assault took place in a North Vancouver park earlier this month. (CBC)

Police are asking the public to be vigilant after a young girl was sexually assaulted earlier this month in a North Vancouver park.

North Vancouver RCMP say a teenage girl under the age of 18 was walking along a trail near a bridge in Trillium Park near Seymour Heights Elementary School around 5:30 p.m. PT on Feb. 11.

A man approached her and groped her, and according to police, she fought him off and fled.

The man is described as:

  • Caucasian.
  • 5'8" tall.
  • In his 40's.
  • Greying hair.
  • Brown eyes.
  • Slim build.
  • Wearing blue jeans, a black baseball cap, dark blue track jacket and blue face mask. 

Police say the man was walking with a small, white dog that was off leash.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.

Police say a teen girl was walking in Trillium Park on Feb. 11 when a man sexually assaulted her. (Submitted by RCMP)
