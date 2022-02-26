Police warn public after teen sexually assaulted in North Vancouver park

Police are asking the public to be vigilant after a young girl was sexually assaulted earlier this month in a North Vancouver park.

North Vancouver RCMP say a teenage girl under the age of 18 was walking along a trail near a bridge in Trillium Park near Seymour Heights Elementary School around 5:30 p.m. PT on Feb. 11.

A man approached her and groped her, and according to police, she fought him off and fled.

The man is described as:

Caucasian.

5'8" tall.

In his 40's.

Greying hair.

Brown eyes.

Slim build.

Wearing blue jeans, a black baseball cap, dark blue track jacket and blue face mask.

Police say the man was walking with a small, white dog that was off leash.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.