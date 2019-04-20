Police warn of traffic disruptions as 420 kicks off in Vancouver

Vancouver Police are warning of traffic disruptions in the West End as the annual 420 cannabis festival kicks off on Sunset Beach in Vancouver.

The 420 celebration — which organizers describe as a protest — is expected to draw thousands of people to Sunset Beach, and will feature a free concert by the hip hop group Cypress Hill.

Every year, the Vancouver Park Board denies organizers a permit, citing the bylaw against smoking in city parks.

In a tweet posted on Saturday morning, a photo from Vancouver Police shows dozens of vendors setting up in anticipation of the crowd's arrivals.

The event's website for 420 Vancouver lists 173 spaces to be rented by vendors for up to $1,000 each.

On Monday, the Vancouver Park Board held an emergency meeting and passed a motion asking organizers to cancel the scheduled concert by Cypress Hill, in an effort to control crowd size.

Dana Larsen, one of the organizers of 420, has said the show will go on.

Last year, a reported 40,000 people attended.