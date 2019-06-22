Police vehicle stolen from RCMP officer during traffic stop

Surrey RCMP are investigating the theft of a police vehicle that occurred late on Friday night near King George Skytrain Station.

Police say around 11:34 p.m. a Surrey RCMP officer attempted to pull over an erratic driver in the 13600 block of 100th Avenue.

They say the driver evaded police attempts to stop the vehicle and entered the underground parkade of a nearby building, where the vehicle was then contained.

The two occupants of the vehicle started to cooperate with the directions of police, but then fled on foot.

While the officer chased the driver, the passenger entered the officer's police car, crashed it through a secured gate and drove out of the parkade.

Surrey RCMP found the vehicle abandoned several hundred yards away in the 9800 block of Whalley Boulevard.

A suspect thought to be involved was arrested nearby and is being held in custody on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Meanwhile, a second suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.