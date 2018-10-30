Police turn to public for help after elderly pedestrian struck on sidewalk

A 71-year-old Port Coquitlam woman is in serious condition after she was hit by a pickup truck Monday afternoon, according to a statement from the Coquitlam RCMP.

Now, police are looking for help from witnesses.

The pedestrian was walking on the sidewalk near the 1900-block of United Boulevard in Coquitlam when she was hit as the truck was leaving a parking lot.

The release says the collision was low-speed and the driver stayed at the scene.

"Unfortunately, this collision is a prime example of why November is Pedestrian Safety Month," said Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin.

"Drivers need to be more alert in this dark and rainy season. Pedestrians need to keep their eyes up and wear bright, reflective clothing. No matter who's at fault, a pedestrian will always lose a collision with a vehicle".

He says drugs and alcohol were not a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.