RCMP are asking for the public's help identifying the suspects behind a shooting a year ago that injured an innocent 64-year-old woman in Surrey`s Newton area.

On July 9, 2017, people in two trucks exchanged gunfire in a residential area of the 7700 block of 147A Street at about 3:30 p.m. PT.

One woman — who police said was in town from Ontario visiting family, and not the intended target — suffered a minor gunshot wound, her shoulder grazed by a bullet.

Now, Surrey RCMP have released two new images they hope will generate new leads.

One, captured on home surveillance video, shows two suspects running from the area of the shooting in Surrey.

The other shows a red pickup truck which was found, on fire, a few kilometres away in the 9000 block of 150 Street. Police believe it was stolen from Vernon, B.C. earlier the same day.

Police believe this red truck was stolen from the Vernon, B.C., area earlier in the day of the shooting and are asking for tips from the public. (Surrey RCMP)

The victim has since recovered, but "we'd like to help bring some more closure to this innocent woman," said Sgt. Chad Greig.

Anyone with information on the shooting, suspects, or stolen truck out of Vernon, is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Read more from CBC British Columbia