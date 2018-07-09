Skip to Main Content
Police trying to ID suspects in year-old Surrey shooting that injured innocent woman

Police trying to ID suspects in year-old Surrey shooting that injured innocent woman

Surrey RCMP have released new images in an attempt to solve a shooting from a year ago that left an innocent 64-year-old woman injured.

64-year-old from Ontario was grazed by bullet in daytime shooting 1 year ago today

CBC News ·
Surrey RCMP have released this image from July 9, 2017, showing what police believe are two suspects running from the scene of a shooting that injured a woman last year. (Surrey RCMP)

RCMP are asking for the public's help identifying the suspects behind a shooting a year ago that injured an innocent 64-year-old woman in Surrey`s Newton area.

On July 9, 2017, people in two trucks exchanged gunfire in a residential area of the 7700 block of 147A Street at about 3:30 p.m. PT.

One woman — who police said was in town from Ontario visiting family, and not the intended target — suffered a minor gunshot wound, her shoulder grazed by a bullet.

Now, Surrey RCMP have released two new images they hope will generate new leads.

One, captured on home surveillance video, shows two suspects running from the area of the shooting in Surrey.

The other shows a red pickup truck which was found, on fire, a few kilometres away in the 9000 block of 150 Street. Police believe it was stolen from Vernon, B.C. earlier the same day.

Police believe this red truck was stolen from the Vernon, B.C., area earlier in the day of the shooting and are asking for tips from the public. (Surrey RCMP)

The victim has since recovered, but "we'd like to help bring some more closure to this innocent woman," said Sgt. Chad Greig.

Anyone with information on the shooting, suspects, or stolen truck out of Vernon, is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Read more from CBC British Columbia

A pickup on fire was found near the scene of the shooting in Surrey, B.C. Police say they believe the fire was deliberately set. (Shane MacKichan)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us