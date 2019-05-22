Police to provide update on incident that left teen skier with serious head injury on Grouse Mountain
Skier's family attending news conference as police ask for public's help identifying 2nd skier
North Vancouver RCMP have scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. PT to update an incident two months ago on Grouse Mountain that left a youth skier with a severe head injury.
Specifics of what happened have not been made public. However, police say the family of the victim will be speaking to media at today's event.
The March 30 incident between two skiers happened on the wide run called The Cut.
"It was thought that the injury was minor but it turned out to be quite serious, enough to require hospitalization," said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Peter DeVries in April.
RCMP and Grouse Mountain staff have been asking for the public's help in trying to identify a second skier.
"Sometimes people have GoPro cameras on their helmets ... if they have any video footage from Grouse Mountain on The Cut between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on that date [March 30], get in touch with us," said DeVries.
The injured teen was wearing:
- White Adidas brand hooded sweatshirt.
- Dark blue tuque.
- Tan coloured pants.
Police ask anyone with information or video from that time to contact Const. Yushi Ebisawa with North Vancouver RCMP at 604-969-7345, or by email at yushi.ebisawa@rcmp-grc-gc.ca.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.