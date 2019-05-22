Police to provide update on incident that left teen skier with serious head injury on Grouse Mountain

North Vancouver RCMP have scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. PT to update an incident two months ago on Grouse Mountain that left a youth skier with a severe head injury.

Specifics of what happened have not been made public. However, police say the family of the victim will be speaking to media at today's event.

The March 30 incident between two skiers happened on the wide run called The Cut.

"It was thought that the injury was minor but it turned out to be quite serious, enough to require hospitalization," said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Peter DeVries in April.

RCMP and Grouse Mountain staff have been asking for the public's help in trying to identify a second skier.

"Sometimes people have GoPro cameras on their helmets ... if they have any video footage from Grouse Mountain on The Cut between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on that date [March 30], get in touch with us," said DeVries.

The injured teen was wearing:

White Adidas brand hooded sweatshirt.

Dark blue tuque.

Tan coloured pants.

Police ask anyone with information or video from that time to contact Const. Yushi Ebisawa with North Vancouver RCMP at 604-969-7345, or by email at yushi.ebisawa@rcmp-grc-gc.ca.