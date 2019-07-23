Police ticket Vancouver Folk Music Festival employee for parking rowboat at the beach

Peter Gerencher has taken a boat to the Vancouver Folk Music Festival at Jericho Beach Park every summer for three decades so he was shocked when this year police fined him for parking it near the beachfront.

A Vancouver Park Board bylaw prohibits people from leaving a boat in a park or beach "save in such areas as designated." According to the Vancouver Police Department, the city does not allow boats to be "brought ashore in parks or bathing beaches" and this is the rule Gerencher broke.

Gerencher, a Gabriola Island resident, works as a sound technician at the festival and came to work for the weekend by sailboat and then rowed ashore. He said he knew the bylaw was on the books and he has spoken to the city's engineering department about it before.

Gerencher said he was told by the engineering department penalizing "doesn't happen during Folk Fest" because "there's no real way to go down there and barge in and start removing boats."

"Whatever information we've ever been able to garner in the past has essentially illustrated we can just go ahead and do it, so we just went ahead and did it," he said.

Vancouver Police Const. Steve Addison confirmed officers did ticket a person who was informed of the bylaw, warned not to beach their boat and did so anyway.

No signage

'"They came at us very bullishly and wanted to tow it away immediately," said Gerencher, who said he had actually moored his boat in the water and not left it on the sand when he came upon police "in the process of impounding it" after the anchor line broke.

In a statement, the Vancouver Park Board said the VPD has "discretion to ticket and/or remove any boats that pose a hazard to other beach users".

Gerencher said people visiting Vancouver are likely unaware they are breaking a bylaw and there are no signs at Jericho Park Beach to inform them that they are.

