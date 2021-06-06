Police tape surrounds Port Moody home of homicide victim Trina Hunt

Police in Port Moody, B.C., cordoned off the house of Trina Hunt on Saturday, four days after her family offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and charge in the homicide case.

Hunt's remains were found south of the rural Silver Creek area in Hope, B.C., on March 29.

The 48-year-old had been reported missing on Jan. 18 by her husband, who said she was not at home upon his return from work on the Monday she went missing.

Investigators believe her death was a homicide.

On Sunday, the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said on Twitter that the investigation into Hunt's death was ongoing. The team said search warrants for two residences were executed over the weekend, one in Port Moody and the other in Mission.

Investigators said no arrests had been made.

Investigation into Trina Hunt's homicide continues today. Search warrants for 2 residences were executed this weekend - one in Port Moody and the other in Mission. No arrests have been made. No further update at this time. —@HomicideTeam

Earlier in the week, IHIT, along with members of Hunt's family, made a plea for information on the case and offered the reward.

Officers with the Port Moody Police Department told CBC News on Saturday that IHIT had taken over the investigation. Earlier, the two forces had said they were working together on the case.