Police suspend search for missing surfer

Police have suspended the search for a 29-year-old man who went missing on a beach in British Columbia.

Sooke RCMP say Jonah Mayhue was last seen entering the water at the north end of Pacheedaht beach in Port Renfrew, B.C., on May 8.

Police say they have recovered a surfboard, but Mayhue, who is from Sooke, B.C., hasn't been seen since.

A statement from his family says he was last seen watching two grey whales rubbing on the rocks at the river's entrance.

His family says his surfboard was found on the beach an hour later but there was no sign of him.

The family has thanked the agencies that searched for their missing brother and son, and is requesting privacy.