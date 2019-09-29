Skip to Main Content
One man dead after shooting at Surrey gas station near Fraser Highway
British Columbia

One man dead after shooting at Surrey gas station near Fraser Highway

A sheet was seen covering the passenger side of a black car parked at a gas pump.

A sheet was seen covering the passenger side of a black car parked at a gas pump

CBC News ·
Police covered the passenger side of a black car parked at a gas pump. (Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP say a man has been shot and killed at a Surrey gas station on the 18600 block of Fraser Highway.

Officers taped off the area around a Mobil gas station late Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Fraser Highway and 188th Street.

A sheet was seen covering the passenger side of a black car parked at a gas pump.

Multiple police vehicles and an ambulance are on scene.

More to come.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories