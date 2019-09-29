One man dead after shooting at Surrey gas station near Fraser Highway
A sheet was seen covering the passenger side of a black car parked at a gas pump.
A sheet was seen covering the passenger side of a black car parked at a gas pump
Surrey RCMP say a man has been shot and killed at a Surrey gas station on the 18600 block of Fraser Highway.
Officers taped off the area around a Mobil gas station late Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Fraser Highway and 188th Street.
A sheet was seen covering the passenger side of a black car parked at a gas pump.
Multiple police vehicles and an ambulance are on scene.
More to come.