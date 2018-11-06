Memorial unveiled for Abbotsford police officer killed in line of duty

One year after a deadly confrontation during which Const. John Davidson was shot and killed, the Abbotsford Police Department has unveiled a plaque commemorating the officer on its Wall of Heroes.

"John made the ultimate sacrifice protecting this community," said Chief Constable Mike Serr during Tuesday's unveiling ceremony. "We will all remember John as a hero who put others before himself."

Davidson was killed while trying to arrest a suspect who had allegedly opened fired in the parking lot of a shopping centre on Mount Lehman Road.

Police were responding to a call about a stolen vehicle when a man began firing at witnesses with a shotgun. Davidson was shot when police arrived on scene and returned fire.

Oscar Arfmann, 65, has since been charged with Davidson's first degree murder. Under the Canadian Criminal Code, the killing of a peace officer is automatically a first degree murder charge.

The Abbotsford Police Department unveiled Const. John Davidson's plaque on the wall of heroes one year after his death. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Davidson's death prompted an outpouring of support from fellow officers and the public.

About 12,000 people — including 8,000 first responders — attended the procession and full regimental funeral for the police officer last November.

On Tuesday, Serr asked that Davidson be remembered for his commitment, compassion and service to the community.

After beginning his law enforcement career in the United Kingdom, Davidson was hired by the Abbotsford force in 2006. He worked in policing for 24 years.