Man shot by Vancouver police in Downtown Eastside, IIO investigating

A Vancouver police officer and a suspect involved in a violent confrontation Saturday morning were both sent to hospital following an alleged attack on the officer, who was patrolling the Downtown Eastside.

Around 8 a.m., an officer shot a man who allegedly attacked him with a weapon while he sat inside a patrol car, according to a statement from the force Saturday afternoon.

The officer sustained a serious head injury and was taken to hospital, police say.

The suspect, 53, is also in hospital with "non-life threatening" gunshot wounds, where he remains in custody for the assault, police said.

Police said a second VPD member was later attacked by a bystander while assisting at the scene of the shooting, but was not seriously wounded. The suspect in that incident was also arrested.

The suspect and police officer were both sent to hospital with injuries after the confrontation. (CBC)

The VPD's Major Crime Section and the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. are investigating. The IIO is the oversight body that reviews all police actions resulting in death or serious harm.

The confrontation occurred at the intersection of Columbia and East Hastings streets, in the city's Downtown Eastside.

The IIO said in a statement Saturday afternoon that police officers had seen a man waving a weapon as they drove through the neighbourhood before the confrontation. They are asking anyone with relevant information to contact them.