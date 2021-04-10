Skip to Main Content
Police seek witnesses, dashcam footage in West Kelowna homicide

B.C. RCMP are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage related to a homicide in West Kelowna in March.

35-year-old man was shot dead near Highway 97 between Butt and Grizzly roads in late March

The Kelowna RCMP Major Crimes Unit closed off Highway 97 on March 21, 2021, to investigate a murder police say was targeted. (CBC)

On March 21, a 35-year-old man was shot and killed near Highway 97 between Butt and Grizzly roads. RCMP said that the shooting appeared to be targeted.

Investigators are still seeking eyewitnesses and dashcam footage from everyone who travelled in the area between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. that Sunday.

Investigators said in a written statement that they believe a vehicle headed toward West Kelowna stopped in the intersection for a brief time. They say they would like to speak to the occupants of the vehicle, which is described as a dark coloured and, possibly, smaller-style SUV.

Police ask everyone with information to contact the B.C. RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit tipline at 1-877-987-8477.

