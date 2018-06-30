A teenage female was sexually assaulted twice by the same man in a park in the Greater Victoria township of Esquimalt, police say.

The teen reported she was walking toward Highrock Park at around 6:00 p.m. when a man approached her and started a conversation about exercising.

According to Victoria police, the man grabbed and sexually assaulted after they entered the park.

Police say the teen was able to get away after the first assault but the man chased and caught her and sexually assaulted her again.

According to a media release, the man exposed himself to the teen during the second attack before she managed to free herself and flee.

Police describe the suspect as a tanned or Aboriginal man in his 30s, approximately five feet, seven inches tall with a muscular build and short brown hair. He wore a red T-shirt with a white logo, black pants and a black backpack. He also wore a white T-shirt on his head.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victoria Police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.