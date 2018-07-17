Police seek teen after elderly man found beaten in Burnaby's Central Park

Police are looking for a teenaged male after an elderly man was found badly beaten in Burnaby's Central Park on Sunday night.

The man was found by a passerby on a path close to 5889 Patterson Ave. around 9 p.m. PT, according to a statement released by Burnaby RCMP.

The victim, who is in his 70s, was taken to hospital with what police describe as "life-altering" injuries that could give him mobility issues.

"This incident has had a devastating effect on the victim and his family," said Cpl Michael Kalanj in the statement.

Police say the youth, who they describe as a person of interest, was seen running near the tennis courts and toward Patterson SkyTrain Station.

They say the investigation is in its early stage and it is unclear if the youth was involved in a crime at this point in the investigation.

The teen is described as:

Non-white.

Slim build.

Roughly 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

14-18 years old.

Wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, white shoes

Possibly wearing a red cap.

Police are asking anyone in the area around 5889 Patterson Ave., in the northeast corner of the park, on Sunday night and saw anything suspicious to contact Burnaby RCMP Serious Crimes Unit at 604-646-9999; or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text "BCTIP" to 274637 with information.

They are also asking anyone driving along Patterson Avenue between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday who may have dashcam video to contact them.

