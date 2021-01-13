Police seek suspect in road rage-fuelled pepper spray assault last month in Burnaby, B.C.

Burnaby RCMP is trying to identify a man who they say pepper sprayed two people in a road rage-fuelled assault.

In a statement, police said the unidentified suspect sprayed two men near the intersection of McGill Street and North Gilmore Avenue in the Burnaby Heights neighbourhood around noon on Dec. 29.

Victims told police they believed the incident was sparked by a lane change earlier in the day that escalated to violence.

Police said the suspect parked his truck a short distance away then walked over to the victims to spray them. He then sped off in his truck.

"This was not a quick reaction," Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in the statement. "The suspect had plenty of time to think about his actions and he chose to respond in this violent manner."

Police said the man was wearing a black hoodie with "You dream it, we build it" written on the back. They are asking anyone who recognizes that text from a company slogan to contact them.

Police described the suspect as:

Possibly Caucasian.

Five-feet-eight to five-feet-ten in height (173-178 cm tall).

In his late 20s to early 30s.

Wearing black pants, a black face mask and black hoodie.

They described his vehicle as a white, newer model Ford F-150 Supercrew with:

Likely a five-foot bed and black tonneau cover.

Tinted rear and back windows.

A front chrome bumper.

A single chrome ball mount trailer hitch.

Six-spoke brushed aluminum rims .

A partial logo on the front passenger side of the vehicle that appears to be covered.

Burnaby RCMP are asking anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).