Police seek help finding vehicle after victim dies in Surrey knife fight

Homicide detectives have identified the victim of a knife fight in Surrey earlier this week as 20-year-old Leonardo Ngo.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Ngo arrived at a hospital Monday afternoon with serious injuries, shortly after another male victim with stab wounds had arrived from a reported stabbing at a townhouse complex near 152 Street and 108 Avenue.

Ngo later died in hospital and IHIT said they believe both victims are related to the same incident.

Investigators are now asking for help locating a 2017 black Jeep Cherokee Trail Hawk with license plates GH959X, which is associated with Ngo.

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.