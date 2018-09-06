Arson suspect sought in East Vancouver fire

The Vancouver Police Department has released video and photos of an arson suspect in an East Vancouver fire in the hope the public can help identify the man.

The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. PT on Aug. 21 in a laneway west of Nanaimo and Copley streets.

Surveillance video of the area shows a man walking down the lane when he stops and places his hand at the base of a hedge before walking away. Moments later the hedge break out in flames, and the fire quickly spreads to a neighbouring property.

"Setting a fire in a residential neighbourhood in the height of such a dry summer was reckless and dangerous. We are eager to identify this suspect as soon as possible," said VPD Sgt. Jason Robillard.

Surveillance video shows the man wanted in connection with a fire which caused more than $100,000 in damages. 1:21

Police say fire crews were able to put out the blaze, but not before it caused more than $100,000 in damages, as it destroyed the hedges, two garages with vehicles inside and a utility pole.

"It could have spread very quickly, and we're very lucky it was put out," said Robillard.

"You have vehicles in there that have full gas tanks, it could have been very dangerous. So fortunately, no one was injured, but they could have been."

Police describe the suspect as an Aboriginal man in his late 20s to early 30s, five feet ten inches tall, with a slim build.

Robillard says the man walks with a distinctive limp or gait.

The suspect also has a tattoo on the left side of his neck and possibly on his arms.

I never know where my work day will take me! <br><br>Great <a href="https://twitter.com/VanFireRescue?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VanFireRescue</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/IAFF18?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IAFF18</a> team effort at fire at Garden Dr. & E 19th. <br><br>3 structures, 2 cars & big hedges involved. Houses protected! No injuries.<br><br>Excellent command. Excellent firefighting. Excellent rehab.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProudChief?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProudChief</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VFRS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VFRS</a> <a href="https://t.co/EAe093XBBl">pic.twitter.com/EAe093XBBl</a> —@FireChiefReid

The exact cause of the fire is unknown, but police assume the suspect used a lighter.

They say his motive is still not known and are investigating whether the fire was set at random or targeted.

Anyone with information about the arson is asked to contact police investigators at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Police are asking the public to call 911 if they notice any suspicious activity.

