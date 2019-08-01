Police searching for father charged with abducting his child from Victoria, B.C.

Victoria police are looking for information on the whereabouts of Brent Erskine, who is charged with abducting his four-year-old daughter, Samantha, from Victoria.

On June 30, Erskine took Samantha to Vancouver as part of a vacation agreement with the child's mother, Agustina Wulandari. The two are no longer together.

Police say the child was supposed to be returned to her mother in Victoria a week later, but when communications changed between Erskine and Wulandari, she became concerned and contacted them.

Police say Erskine travelled with Samantha to Jakarta, Indonesia.

Samantha Erskine's mother, Agustina Wulandari, is worried for her daughter's well- being in Jakarta. (Victoria Police)

Through the efforts of family and the police, Erskine dropped Samantha off with her maternal grandparents in Indonesia, before heading to Singapore.

Wulandari fears Erskine may come back to Jakarta and take her daughter from her parents — and she fears for Samantha's well-being because she has autism.

'She's my blood'

"She needs me, and I miss her so much," said Wulandari through tears. "She's my blood. She's my blessing. I really, really want her to come back to me."

Crown counsel approved criminal charges on July 24 against Erskine for abduction and disobeying a court order. He is currently wanted on two arrest warrants.

"Brent's whereabouts are unknown, so we can't guarantee her [Samantha's] safety until she's back in Canada," said Const. Matt Rutherford with Victoria police.

Victoria police say they are working with partners in Canada and abroad to return Samantha home safely.

"We are urging Brent to seek out a Canadian embassy in order to turn himself in," said Rutherford.