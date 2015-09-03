Police search for suspects after shooting at Vancouver airport

Police say they are looking for one or more suspects after a reported shooting at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C.

The Provincial Health Services Authority said emergency responders received a call at about 3 p.m. PT about a police incident at the airport.

Bike paramedics at the airport responded and two ground units were dispatched, but no one was transported to hospital.

The airport said the situation has been "contained" and the airport is open and safe. Flights are still operating.

UPDATE ON EVOLVING POLICE INCIDENT: We can confirm the situation has been contained at YVR. The airport is open and safe. Flights are operating. We will release more info as it becomes available. Check with your airline on the status of your flight before leaving for YVR. —@yvrairport

The incident has disrupted major traffic routes and police are asking people to stay away from the area.

The Alex Fraser and Queensborough bridges, as well as the Massey Tunnel, were temporarily closed but have since reopened, according to DriveBC.

The Templeton, Sea Island Centre, and YVR-Airport stations on the Canada Line were also temporarily closed, but have reopened.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are asking people to avoid Sea Island, where YVR airport is located, and the airport itself if possible.