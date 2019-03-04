Police search for suspect after 2 police officers struck in hit and run in Burnaby

Police are searching for a suspect after a hit and run in Burnaby sent two police officers to hospital with non-life threatening injuries on Monday.

Burnaby RCMP said the collision happened just before noon near the 5000-block of North Fraser Way.

Cpl. Michael Kalanj said the two officers, who are members of the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service, were struck by a driver in a white late-model Toyota Camry. The vehicle had been reported stolen.

Possible impaired driver

Kalanj said police had received a report about a possible impaired driver in the vehicle just prior to the collision.

When a Burnaby RCMP officer responding to the call located the vehicle, the suspect fled.

Police located the vehicle in a nearby industrial area near Keith Street and Ivy Avenue after the crash.

Two police officers from the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service who were standing outside their police vehicle were injured.

Kalanj said the officers were training their dogs at the time of the incident.

"They were in the area doing their job outside their vehicle when the incident occurred," Kalanj said.

One of the injured officers is an RCMP member from outside Burnaby, and the other is an officer from the Abbotsford Police Department.

Investigators are searching for a suspect in a hit and run that left two officers injured on Monday in Burnaby

Both men are currently being treated in hospital.

Sgt. Judy Bird of the Abbotsford Police Department said the Abbotsford police officer is expected to be released from hospital Monday night.

"He is sore but we are pleased that he has no broken bones," Bird said. "Our thoughts are with the RCMP, and we hope that both officers have a speedy recovery."

Witness account

Roberto Farinah, who works in the area, said he heard a siren go off, and saw a white flash, which he believes was a car accelerating through at a very high speed.

Farinah said he called 911 then went outside to help, saying they looked to be "critically injured."

"Two were down, one stayed to try to assist," he said.

Police are hoping to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision and are asking witnesses to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9511.