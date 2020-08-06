Police say woman charged in violent Vancouver sex assault has disappeared from halfway house
Nicole Edwards faces nine charges in connection with attack in Oppenheimer Park encampment
Police are asking for help tracking down a woman charged after a violent sex assault inside a tent at Oppenheimer Park on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside earlier this year.
Nicole Edwards, 33, hasn't been seen since July 20 when she breached her court-ordered conditions and left the Surrey halfway house where she had been staying, according to a Vancouver Police Department press release.
Edwards faces nine charges in connection with an April attack inside the Oppenheimer Park encampment.
Police allege she and 30-year-old Jason Tapp forced the victim at gunpoint into a tent where she was held against her will, beaten and sexually assaulted with a weapon for more than 15 hours.
Edwards is described as five feet and three inches tall, weighing around 125 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a "Wahkesh" tattoo on her neck.
Anyone who sees Edwards or knows where she is is asked to call 911.