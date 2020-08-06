Police say woman charged in violent Vancouver sex assault has disappeared from halfway house

Police are asking for help tracking down a woman charged after a violent sex assault inside a tent at Oppenheimer Park on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside earlier this year.

Nicole Edwards, 33, hasn't been seen since July 20 when she breached her court-ordered conditions and left the Surrey halfway house where she had been staying, according to a Vancouver Police Department press release.

Edwards faces nine charges in connection with an April attack inside the Oppenheimer Park encampment.

Police allege she and 30-year-old Jason Tapp forced the victim at gunpoint into a tent where she was held against her will, beaten and sexually assaulted with a weapon for more than 15 hours.

Edwards is described as five feet and three inches tall, weighing around 125 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a "Wahkesh" tattoo on her neck.

Anyone who sees Edwards or knows where she is is asked to call 911.