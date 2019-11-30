Police say speed likely a factor in collision that killed 40-year-old man

Vancouver Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision on Boundary Road at Marine Drive that claimed the life of a 40-year-old man on Saturday morning.

According to a written statement from police, just after 6 a.m. a vehicle driving south on Boundary Road became airborne and collided with another vehicle that was driving north.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said speed was likely a factor in the collision.

Vancouver Police, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, Burnaby Fire Department and BC Ambulance responded.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or has video, is asked to call VPD's Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.