Police say missing 12-year-old girls found safe in Richmond

Richmond RCMP say two 12-year-old girls who went missing Wednesday around noon have been found in good health and taken to their parents.

The police had earlier asked for help in locating the students who were last seen leaving Tomekichi Homma Elementary School near the 5100 block of Brunswick Drive at approximately 12 p.m. on March 10, according to a release from RCMP.

Police were concerned for the health and well-being of both girls given their age and had asked for the public's assistance locating them.