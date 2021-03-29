Police say investigation into North Vancouver stabbing spree in early stages, no motive established

The police investigation into a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver on Saturday is still in its early stages but there is no evidence to link the accused to any of the victims.

Police spoke on Monday about the shocking crime outside the Lynn Valley Library Monday at a news conference carried live.

A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Yannick Bandaogo is in police custody after undergoing surgery for self-inflicted wounds.

Insp. Michelle Tansey, acting officer-in-charge of IHIT, said police are still trying to uncover a motive for the crime.

"I realize that this is a profound and tragic incident," Tansey said. "IHIT is committed to completing a full and complete investigation, leaving no stone unturned."

They are also trying to understand why Bandaogo came to B.C. and North Vancouver, where he seems to have no ties. Police are unsure when he arrived in B.C.

Bandaogo, Tansey said, has no fixed address. He has ties to Quebec and a criminal history there including violent crimes. She said he had outstanding warrants in Quebec and Winnipeg.

Tansey was asked if radicalization was a factor and she said there was no indication it was. She said mental health is always examined as a factor. "Everything is being assessed at this point."

Tansey said Bandaogo made a first court appearance Monday and may make another appearance later this week.

'Lynn Valley Library is a peaceful place'

Tansey said the victims are five women and one man ranging in age from 22 to 78 years old.

Police have not named the woman who died, but said she was in her 20s. Tansey said the victim's family has asked for privacy.

The crime has shocked the community and led to many residents speaking out about how tight-knit and peaceful Lynn Valley normally is. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Six others were injured in the attack at the Lynn Valley Public Library. Police said their injuries vary in severity and all six are expected to survive.

In a written statement, Sgt. Frank Jang said IHIT investigators spent Sunday combing the area for evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Supt. Ghalib Bhayani of the North Vancouver RCMP said the department shares "the community's grief and outrage.''

"Lynn Valley Library is a peaceful place. A place where our community comes to learn and our children come to explore.''

One woman died and six other people were injured in the attack near the Lynn Valley Public Library. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Susie Chant, member of the B.C. Legislature for North Vancouver-Seymour, said she arrived at the scene shortly after paramedics on Saturday.

"I saw victims being stabilized, people trying to help each other to be calm," she said in an interview on Sunday, after laying a wreath outside the library.

The pile of flowers and wreaths left just outside the caution tape cordoning off the crime scene grew throughout the day as residents stopped by.

"I think this just so illustrates how much of a community we are," Chant said. "Lynn Valley in specific, and North Van in general, is a place where the community cares for each other and wants to do the right thing."

A person places flowers at a memorial outside the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver for the victims of a mass stabbing incident that happened Saturday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Mayor thanks bystanders, first responders

District of North Vancouver Mayor Mike Little offered thanks to bystanders who intervened to help the injured and to first responders who quickly arrested the suspect.

He said a wellness and resiliency centre has been established at Karen Magnussen Community Recreation Centre to offer resources to people affected by the attack, including those needing grief counselling.

"No one expects to be confronted with violence while going about their day in a civic plaza outside a library," Little said. "It's an absolute shock.

"I know our community will continue to stand strong and support one another. That's just how North Vancouver is."