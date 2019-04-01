Police say fire at Langara College may have been arson

Vancouver's Langara College has been evacuated because of a fire that may have been deliberately set, according to police.

The Vancouver Police Department says its officers helped firefighters get everyone out of the school. Officers are now going through the building to look for any other dangers.

Classes and exams have been cancelled for the day.

First responders are asking people to avoid West 49th Avenue from Ontario to Alberta streets. Langara has asked anyone who saw anything suspicious in the college's "T" building to call 911 immediately.

It appears that the fire may have been deliberately set. Police are on-site to ensure the safety of staff, students & residents of the neighborhood.<br><br>Officers are systematically going through the school to identify any additional hazards. <br><br>No injuries have been reported. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VPD?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VPD</a> <a href="https://t.co/NiGJ0GEeSX">https://t.co/NiGJ0GEeSX</a> —@VancouverPD

Little information has been provided about events at the college, but the school reported an "incident" in one of its buildings shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Monday. The library was closed down at about noon, then reopened 20 minutes later.

At 1 p.m. everyone was asked to vacate the college immediately.

Langara is posting updates on its website and Twitter feed.