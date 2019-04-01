Skip to Main Content
Police say fire at Langara College may have been arson
Vancouver's Langara College has been evacuated because of a fire that may have been deliberately set, according to police. The school has asked anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to call 911.

Police are helping firefighters evacuate Langara College. (Maryse Zeidler)

The Vancouver Police Department says its officers helped firefighters get everyone out of the school. Officers are now going through the building to look for any other dangers.

Classes and exams have been cancelled for the day.

First responders are asking people to avoid West 49th Avenue from Ontario to Alberta streets. Langara has asked anyone who saw anything suspicious in the college's "T" building to call 911 immediately.

Little information has been provided about events at the college, but the school reported an "incident" in one of its buildings shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Monday. The library was closed down at about noon, then reopened 20 minutes later.

At 1 p.m. everyone was asked to vacate the college immediately.

Langara is posting updates on its website and Twitter feed.

Langara College says anyone who saw suspicious activity at the school Monday morning should call 911. (Maryse Zeidler/CBC)

