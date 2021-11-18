Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

Police say drivers ignoring barriers as floodwaters rise again in Abbotsford

Police in Abbotsford, B.C., are pleading with drivers to respect highway barriers as floodwaters began rising again on Thursday.

Tweet from B.C. police department says once-dry areas now covered with flowing water

CBC News ·
Debris and cars are pictured on Highway 1 after the flooding in Abbotsford on Wednesday. Abbotsford police said Thursday that some drivers were ignoring barriers as water levels were rising again on the Sumas Prairie. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Police in Abbotsford, B.C., are pleading with drivers to respect highway barriers as floodwaters began rising again on Thursday afternoon.

In a tweet at 1:11 p.m. PT, the local police department said roadways that had been dry an hour ago in the eastern part of Sumas Prairie now had flowing water on them.

"We are seeing people not respecting barriers and police direction causing public safety concerns," the tweet read.

Earlier in the day, Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun had told reporters that conditions in the flood-stricken city had marginally improved, but with rain in the forecast, it was possible the disastrous conditions of recent days could return.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now