Police say drivers ignoring barriers as floodwaters rise again in Abbotsford
Tweet from B.C. police department says once-dry areas now covered with flowing water
Police in Abbotsford, B.C., are pleading with drivers to respect highway barriers as floodwaters began rising again on Thursday afternoon.
In a tweet at 1:11 p.m. PT, the local police department said roadways that had been dry an hour ago in the eastern part of Sumas Prairie now had flowing water on them.
"We are seeing people not respecting barriers and police direction causing public safety concerns," the tweet read.
URGENT PLEA: Within the last hour the water level within the eastern part of the Sumas Prairie is beginning to rise. Roadways that were dry an hour ago, now have flowing water. We are seeing people not respecting barriers and police direction causing public safety concerns.—@AbbyPoliceDept
An hour ago these were the conditions in the Whatcom Road and Highway #1 area. The ditches are filled with water and vehicles have been abandoned. The conditions change by the minute. Please respect the evacuation order that is currently in place. <a href="https://t.co/W3kBhja6Qb">pic.twitter.com/W3kBhja6Qb</a>—@AbbyPoliceDept
Earlier in the day, Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun had told reporters that conditions in the flood-stricken city had marginally improved, but with rain in the forecast, it was possible the disastrous conditions of recent days could return.
