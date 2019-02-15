Police rescue woman robbed at gunpoint and kidnapped in Kamloops

A kidnapped woman is now safe after police found her inside her captors' vehicle near Falkland, in B.C.'s southern Interior.

According to Kamloops RCMP, the woman was with two men in downtown Kamloops on Thursday morning when two other males robbed the trio at gunpoint. The woman was forced into a vehicle the kidnappers stole from one of the male victims.

The group was headed to Kelowna when she was found Friday in a different vehicle.

Chase ensues

Kamloops RCMP tracked the suspects to a residence on Dallas Drive in Kamloops. They found the home empty and ransacked, later locating the abandoned stolen vehicle, according to a statement from police.

Members of the Kamloops RCMP, Kelowna RCMP and Southeast District Emergency Response Team then converged on an apartment in Kelowna where they arrested one robbery suspect, but did not find the kidnapped woman.

Suspect still at large

On Feb. 15, police determined the woman could be in a vehicle travelling from Kamloops to Kelowna. She was discovered uninjured in that car when police stopped it near Falkland. Firearms were seized from the vehicle and a male and female were arrested.

Police are still trying to locate the second robbery suspect.

According to Kamloops RCMP, this was a targeted crime involving participants in the Kamloops drug trade.