Police release video and photos of persons of interest in Duncan, B.C., homicides

Vancouver Island RCMP have released video and photos of two persons of interest in the homicide deaths of a man and woman in Duncan, B.C., over Christmas.

Police officers responded to a report of an assault near Trunk Road and Canada Avenue just before 11 p.m. PT, Dec. 24, 2019.

When officers arrived they found a man and woman, both of whom were injured. The man was suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the RCMP.

The man and woman were transferred to a local hospital, where the man was pronounced dead.

"We have reason to believe there may have been at least one other altercation on Christmas Eve in the area of Trunk Road and Duncan Street involving the two persons of interest and an unknown person or people," said Sgt. Trevor Busch with North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

The B.C. Coroners Service confirmed the woman died in hospital Dec. 28, 2019. It said the woman was in her 20s while the male victim was in his 30s.

Investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who has dashcam footage or was in the area of Trunk Road and Duncan Street or Canada Avenue between 10:30 and 11 p.m on the night of Dec. 24, 2019.

The first person of interest is described as:

A possible Caucasian male.

Wearing a dark coloured hoodie with a logo on his chest.

With dark coloured pants and a horizontal pattern on his legs and dark shoes.

The second person is described as:

Male.

Wearing a dark hoodie and dark shoes

Dark pants with a thick, white vertical stripe on the leg.

In an earlier statement, RCMP said there were indications the assault was a targeted attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit information line at 250-380-6211.