Police release sketch of suspect in sexual assault of 14-year-old

Vancouver police have released a composite sketch of a suspect in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl last week in the Cedar Cottage neighbourhood of East Vancouver.

Police say the girl had just exited a bus on Kingsway and started walking north on Millar Street through the neighbourhood at around 5 p.m. on Nov. 27.

Soon after, they say, she was grabbed from behind by an unknown man and pulled into bushes in Brewers Park one block east, just off Commercial Street.

After sexually assaulting the girl, police say the man ran east through the park.

He is described as a Caucasian male in his late 20s to early 30s, five feet seven inches to five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build and weighing between 160 and 200 pounds.

Brewer's Park is made up of a playing field, a grassy area with a playground and wading pool separated by tree-lined paths. Vancouver police say a stranger sexually assaulted a teenage girl after pulling her into a wooded area in the East Vancouver park on Tuesday. (Meera Bains/CBC)

Police say the man has dark brown eyes, an oval-shaped face, and short, brown, wavy hair that is cut short on the sides. He was wearing a black rain jacket, dark blue jeans and black boots.

Investigators are still seeking dashcam footage from anyone who may have been driving in the area between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. that day.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives in the VPD's Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0602 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.