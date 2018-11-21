Police question 7 people potentially linked to fatal hit and run

Police have identified and questioned seven people in connection with a fatal hit and run that's left the community of Terrace in shock.

Cameron Kerr, 30, was struck and killed by a Ford F-350 pickup truck early Sunday morning when walking on the shoulder of Highway 16 west of Terrace.

Police said Wednesday they were confident they have identified the suspect vehicle and its driver after discovering a truck with damage and description consistent with what they were looking for.

Seven people have been questioned, according to police, none of whom have been ruled out as having some connection to the hit and run.

"Thanks to tips from the public, late yesterday afternoon two pickup trucks, each towing trailers with boats, were located on the Queen Charlotte Islands," said Cpl. Mike Halskov, a spokesperson for B.C. RCMP Traffic Services,

Those trucks, along with two boats and three boat trailers, have all been seized by police.

Police says one of the boat trailers recovered earlier this week has led them to believe the driver may not have been alone in hiding evidence of the collision.

Police say Kerr was walking on the shoulder of Highway 16 between 3 and 7 a.m. Sunday. (Drive BC)

Halskov also said the damage to the truck that killed Kerr was so extensive, it's likely the driver knew something was wrong.

"There's no way someone could say that they didn't know they hit somebody or something," he said.

Police say the suspected driver is from the Lower Mainland.

A community in shock

Kerr was involved in many different activities in Terrace, from kayaking to hockey.

Friend John Symes said it's hard to wrap his head around his death.

"Everybody in town here is just in a state of shock. He was just loved by so many people," he said, remembering Kerr for his infectious smile.

Kerr lived in Terrace where he was known for his infectious smile. (CBC News)

Symes said knowing the driver didn't work alone in hiding evidence of the fatal hit and run is sickening.

"I don't know what kind of person could do that."

Police continue to investigate.