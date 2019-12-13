1 person in serious condition following shooting near Vancouver's Oppenheimer Park

One person has been shot and is in serious condition in hospital after being treated Thursday evening by paramedics at Oppenheimer Park, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

Witnesses are reporting a large police presence at the park on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. Officers have established a perimeter around the site.

BCEHS said paramedic crews were responding to a call about a potential overdose shortly before 6 p.m. and were two blocks from Oppenheimer Park when they heard gunshots.

The crews were speaking to emergency dispatch and alerted them about the shooting. Police were then notified.

The paramedics continued to their overdose call but four other units, including a paramedic specialist and supervisor, were dispatched to Oppenheimer Park.

Police are at every corner of the park.

TransLink has detoured several buses due to the incident.

TransLink has detoured several buses due to the incident.

CBC News has a reporter at the scene and has reached out to the Vancouver police for more information.

The park has been home to dozens of homeless campers for more than a year.

Police warned in September that public safety in the area was deteriorating, citing an increase in emergency calls to the park and assaults against officers between 2018 and 2019.

In late October, a a 53-year-old woman was accidentally shot by her son near the park.

Earlier this week, the Vancouver Park Board said it planned to obtain an injunction to stop people from camping there.

It's also hiring an outside agency to assess the park and make recommendations for safety, support and shelter alternatives for campers.

